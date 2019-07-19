The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced the #AraratChallenge, a new crowdfunding campaign aimed at supporting those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid around the world.

The #AraratChallenge is a video-based crowdfunding campaign set to increase the impact and reach of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, whose projects combat poverty, improve healthcare and provide education to those in need. This call-to-donate seeks to inspire and engage people to embrace Aurora’s mission of empowering successive generations of humanitarians.

At the core of the campaign is Mount Ararat, a universal symbol of renewal and second chances. Just as the 100,000 Armenian orphans that survived the Genocide had a chance to start a new life, the #AraratChallenge provides an exceptional opportunity for everyone to join this movement and give a second chance to those who need it most.

“Mount Ararat is the biblical mountain where Noah’s ark is said to have landed and a crucial part of the story about humanity’s second chance. As we know, a century ago our ancestors were also given a second chance to survive the Armenian Genocide. Many people, including my grandfather, owed their survival to the generosity of others. One hundred years later, we founded the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity on behalf of the survivors and in gratitude to their saviors. We are committed to giving a second chance to those who are in need today. The #Ararat Challenge is a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of Gratitude in Action together,” said Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative kicks off the #AraratChallenge crowdfunding campaign today, July 19, 2019, inviting people from all over the world to take part in this movement and donate any sum, even $1 per month, to give a second chance to the vulnerable and destitute. All funds received in the form of donations will be directed to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative’s programs that directly benefit those in need.

“Everyone deserves a second chance, and the #AraratChallege is a call to help us give that chance to people around the world. I myself and many other Armenians are alive today only because some courageous and compassionate people saved our grandparents one hundred years ago. Today, we continue to see victims of violence, war and genocide around the world. Most often, children are the first victims of these heinous atrocities. And just as we sought help a century ago, today we can be those that help; we can make a difference. Today, we are fortunate to have a turn at making the world a safer place for the generations to come. Join the #AraratChallenge and put your Gratitude into Action,” said Ruben Vardanyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The #AraratChallenge is open to anyone. Here you can find a tutorial on how to join the challenge.

To donate, please click here.