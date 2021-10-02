WASHINGTON, DC –US President Joe Biden and Ambassador Lilit Makunts have exchanged messages, the Armenian Embassy in the US informs.

Lilit Makunts was appointed as Armenia’s Ambassador to the US in August this year and was to present credentials to President Biden.

“Taking into account the pandemic-related changes in the protocol of accepting the credentials of the ambassadors to the US, President Joe Biden and the Ambassador Lilit Makunts exchanged the messages in writing,” the Embassy said.

Makunts was born in Yerevan, on 7 November 1983. Between 1999 and 2003 she studied Romance and Germanic Philology at Yerevan State University from where she obtained a bachelor’s degree. In the same faculty, between 2003 and 2004, she received a master’s degree. Lilit Makunts got a candidate degree in philological sciences.

In 2005 she started teaching as an associate professor in the Russian-Armenian University, where she became the head of the Department of International Cooperation in February 2018. She also worked at the Peace Corps from 2016 to 2018.

On 12 May 2018, on the proposal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian appointed Lilit Makunts Minister of Culture of Armenia. In the 2018 parliamentary election she was elected to parliament for the Civil Contract party and was elected leader of the My Step Alliance parliamentary faction in January 2019.