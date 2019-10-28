Author
Dear MHS Students, Parents, Teachers, Staff, Alumni, AGBU and Community Members:

On behalf of the AGBU Western District Committee, we are writing to address the notice of Friday October 25, 2019 which outlined AGBU and the Manoukian Foundation’s intent to combine the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian High School with Manoogian Demirdjian High School.

We have received many comments and questions regarding this announcement. Understandably, the news has caused both shock and disappointment.  Western District empathizes with all who will be impacted by this change and as members of the community, share in its ramifications.

Pursuant to the governing framework of AGBU, the Western District is not involved in the management or oversight of AGBU Schools in the Los Angeles area.  We are here to ensure your concerns are heard and addressed by the appropriate bodies, in this case the School Board of Vatche and Tamar Manoukian High School, the AGBU Central Board and the Manoukian Foundation.

The Western District Committee was advised of this decision immediately prior to the community at large.  We understand the frustration, anger, and disappointment, but we are hopeful that these emotions can be channeled into finding constructive solutions.

We remain, as always, ready, willing and able to serve our community and work together in an effort to move forward even in these challenging times.

AGBU Western District Committee

