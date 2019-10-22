Author
PARIS –Unidentified intruders broke into the editorial office of the French-Armenian magazine Nouvelles d’Arménie an Sunday and took away three computers and one camera.

“Computers, which in themselves are not of particular material value, contained materials for the next issue of the magazine, as well as some sensitive information (addresses, data, interviews, etc.). The door to the editorial office was also broken, ”said a statement distributed by Nouvelles d’Arménie.

The Armenian Embassy in France condemned the incident, assessing it as a “violation of freedom of speech.”

The French-language Nouvelles d’Arménie actively covers issues related to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and more recently, topics related to the military operations of Turkey against the Kurds in northern Syria.

