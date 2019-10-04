NORTH HOLLYWOOD — “Constantinople,” the latest work by award-winning playwright and director Aram Kouyoumdjian, is being staged by Vista Players at the Secret Rose Theater in North Hollywood.

This fast-paced, 90-minute play by Kouyoumdjian unfolds during the aftermath of World War I and focuses on the city’s Armenian minority in the post-Genocide era, at a time of political intrigue, military struggle, and a growing feminist movement.

Vehanoush, the editor of a feminist journal, and Roupen, a guerrilla fighter, coordinate missions for the recovery of women and children abducted during the Genocide, as well as border crossings into Armenia to transport supplies and weaponry. Their idealism is challenged as the political situation around them takes a darker turn. Roupen’s missions become endangered, and Vehanoush’s core beliefs are challenged both by those who fund her clandestine activities and the “new girls” of the era who find her principles compromised and begin setting their sights on a life beyond the confines of the city, rather than a life of oppression within it. An entire nation teeters on the brink of displacement.

Written by Aram Kouyoumdjian, the cast includes Eva Abramian (Anna/Lara), Jonathan Fishman (Parsegh), Jade Hykush (Vehanoush), Travis Laughlin (Roupen/Serop), Kristin Mothersbaugh (Zabelle), Luc Rosenthal (Haig), Robert Walters (Shenian/Gorun).

“Constantinople” runs at 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, 3:00pm Sundays through November 2, 2019. Secret Rose Theatre is located at 11246 W. Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601. Tickets: $20 – $40. Reservations: itsmyseat.com/Constantinople