YEREVAN — The Armenian National Assembly adopted on Friday a draft resolution calling on the Constitutional Court judges to replace its Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan, who is increasingly at loggerheads with the country’s political leadership.

In a resolution drafted by its pro-government “My Step “ majority, the parliament denounced, among other things, his handling of appeals against the legality of coup charges brought against the arrested former President Robert Kocharian. The resolution also says that Tovmasyan cannot make impartial decisions on this case because of his past membership in the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK).

The 132-member parliament adopted the appeal by 98 votes to 1. The document was backed by not only My Step’s deputies but also their colleagues representing the opposition Bright Armenia Party.

The other parliamentary opposition force, businessman Gagik Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK), refused to back the initiative and its 26 deputies did not take part in the vote. Tsarukyan said on Wednesday that the ruling bloc has come up with “very weak” arguments in support of its bid to oust Tovmasyan.

The parliament’s decision will be sent to the Constitutional Court, The Court has to discuss the appeal and respond to it within 30 days. Tovmasyan will be sacked if at least six of the court’s nine judges vote against him. Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan assured reporters that the parliament majority will accept any decision made by the court.