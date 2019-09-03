STEPANAKERT — On September 2, 1991, a joint session of the provincial and Shahumyan Regional Council of Deputies was held in Stepanakert, where the Declaration of Independence was adopted. From that day on, the modern history of Artsakh as an independent and sovereign state began. On December 10 of the same year, a referendum was held to confirm the independence of Artsakh. On that day, 99% of the population voted for independence.

Azerbaijan tried to eradicate Artsakh’s self-determination by force, but Artsakh was able to not only neutralize the Azeri invasions but to also liberate new territories and strengthen its independence.

On Monday, September 2nd, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan issued a message to congratulate Armenians on the Day of Artsakh. “The path we walked hand in hand with our sisters and brothers from Mother Armenia and the Diaspora, triumphing over all the challenges and hardship, carving resounding victories, was indeed arduous. However, we were honored and privileged,” Sahakyan said.

“Today we eliminate all the impediments along the path we committed ourselves to 28 years ago, defending and advancing the Republic of Artsakh, enhancing consistently our independent and democratic state, securing solid ground for the sustainable future for generations to come.”