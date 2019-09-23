Up next
Armenian weightlifter Hakob Mkrtchyan became world champion at the International Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, with a combined result of 375 kg (167 + 208) in the 89kg class.

In the snatch, Hakob Mkrtchyan was able to lift 163kg weight over his head on the first attempt.. In his second attempt, the Armenian weightlifter lifted 167kg. He failed to lift 170kg on his third attempt and finished 4th in the snatch.

In the clean and jerk, Hakob Mkrtchyan requested a 204kg weight for the first approach, which he was able to lift successfully. In the second approach, the Armenian weightlifter managed to hold 208kg and become world champion.

