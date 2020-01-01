Massis Post has received many inquiries today on the American Armenian Rose Float participation in this year’s parade. Below is an official statement my the Association

Dear Supporter:

At this time of year our thoughts turn to the historic Pasadena Rose Float parade. The Armenian American Rose Float (AARFA) has participated the last five years of this most prestigious parade.

The idea to launch a community wide effort to represent the community of Armenians in such a global event was conceived over five years ago and first participated in the 2015 parade winning the prestigious Presidents Trophy. This was followed by the Past Presidents Trophy in 2017 and the Judges Trophy in 2018. The purpose of this endeavor is to place the Armenian community and its place in America in the forefront and raise awareness of our community within the greater context of American life. Those groups and corporations value the reach of the Rose Parade and the exposure it provides to their organization. Each year over a billion globally people have watch the parade.

As you may be aware, such an endeavor requires great commitment and participation is dependent on a rigorous qualifying process by the Rose Parade organizing committee. Besides submitting a quality float design, we must also show financial viability.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Armenian American Rose Float will not be participating in the 2020 parade because we did not meet the financial viability requirement for the year. This year, 2019, presented us with unforeseen challenges making us unable to raise the necessary funds.

The current team of the AARFA is now dedicated and ready to begin working on the 2021 Rose Parade. To do so we must have the funds to reserve our spot. Time is of the essence. As a past supporter of the Armenian American Rose Float we appeal to you to join us in making this a reality. We ask you to donate at http://www.aarfa.org/fundraising/ Or mailing your donation to PO Box 60005 Pasadena CA, 91116

There is no other event in United States or anywhere else that would give Armenians the occasion to show their best self to the world. Help us make this unique opportunity come to life in the form of a vibrant, colorful rose float.

Sincerely,

AARFA BOARD OF DIRECTORS