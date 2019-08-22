NEW YORK — The Voluntary National Review of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) on the implementation of the Sustainable Developments Goals (SDG) set out in the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development was disseminated in the United Nations Organization (UN) as an official document.

The report is a comprehensive document on the policies pursued by the Artsakh authorities to build a democratic state and ensure economic, social and cultural development based on the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, the NKR Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The report provides information on progress made in achieving specific goals in the areas of sustainable development in spite of serious security challenges by Azerbaijan and threats to the physical existence of the Artsakh population.

The national review was prepared on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh and approved by the Artsakh National Council for Sustainable Development. The text of the document published on the official UN website is available at https://undocs.org/en/A/74/282.

Official Baku has sent a note of protest to the UN Secretary General regarding the dissemination of the document on Nagorno Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva stated that Yerevan has “abused its right of membership and circulated papers on the illegal secessionist regime.”