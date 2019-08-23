LOS ANGELES — The Haigazian University Alumni Association and Board of Trustees, with special guest University President, Rev. Dr. Paul A. Haidostian, will recognize four members of the University’s Board of Trustees, who are retiring after lifelong years of devotion and dedication to the University:

Dr. Hrair Steven Aharonian, Louis Kurkjian, Herair Mouradian, & Dr. Vahe Nalbandian.

Being aware of the importance of such an institution of higher learning in the Middle East, these four gentlemen have generously given their time, talents, and resources over countless years. Haigazian has valiantly endured through wars, regional conflicts, and unimaginable setbacks, to remain the respected hallmark of education it is today.

Haigazian University was founded under the auspice of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) in 1955 and is the only Armenian institution of higher learning outside of Armenia. It has been a beacon of education for Armenians in the Armenian diaspora—lately becoming an oasis for displaced Syrian-Armenian students—further straining the financial resources of the school. Alumni Event Co-Chairs, Katia Kermoyan and Raffi Kendirjian announce all proceeds from this event will go to the Haigazian University Scholarship fund.

This fund-raising event will be at the lovely La Cañada Flintridge Country Club 5500 Godbey Drive in La Cañada, 91011 on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Cocktails at 5p.m. and dinner at 6p.m. Tickets are $150. Sponsorships are encouraged.

For additional information on this Alumni event, please call Katia Kermoyan at (818) 281-0352 or email @ hualumniusa@gmail.com