YEVERAN – The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (S.D.H.P.) of Armenia issued an announcement recently, declaring that “the time has come for Armenia develop alternative energy and investment in state-owned renewable energy.”

The S.D.H.P. statement continued: Today, unfortunately, Armenia is one of the few countries that, as a producer of electricity, continues to have a heavy financial burden for the country’s population. Meanwhile, the geographic and climatic conditions of Armenia permit the development of alternative energy, to ease the financial burden of the population.

During the post-Soviet era, Armenia’s forests have decreased by 50% and the remaining forest areas are in poor condition and at risk of extinction.

We must take care of Armenia’s natural habitats and the environment, for the sake of future generations. The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party condemns the emergence of new mines, and deforestation; and finds that it is possible to find solutions to the ever-growing environmental problems in Armenia, by developing the energy sector through the advancement of alternative and renewable energy.