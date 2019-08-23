YEREVAN — In the first match of Europa League playoffs round, Ararat-Armenia hosted Dudelange of Luxembourg at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Thursday narrowly beating them 2-1.

Dutch striker Mailson Lima opened the score in the 22nd minute for Ararat with a beautiful header.

Danel Sinani restored Dudelange’s hopes in the 68th minute, bringing the score to an even 1-1.

When the match seemed to be all but over, Luis Ogana, who came on as a substitute, sent the ball into the center of the field just one minute before the end of the game and IIja Antonov managed to crush Dudelange’s hopes with a late goal.

The second leg will be played on Thursday, August 29 in Luxembourg. The winner will continue to the group stage of the championship.

Ararat-Armenia, led by head coach Vardan Minasyan, has made it to the play-off of the UEFA Europa League for the first time in the history of Armenian soccer.