Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — In the first match of Europa League playoffs round, Ararat-Armenia hosted Dudelange of Luxembourg at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Thursday narrowly beating them 2-1.

Dutch striker Mailson Lima opened the score in the 22nd minute for Ararat with a beautiful header.

Danel Sinani restored Dudelange’s hopes in the 68th minute, bringing the score to an even 1-1.

When the match seemed to be all but over, Luis Ogana, who came on as a substitute, sent the ball into the center of the field just one minute before the end of the game and IIja Antonov managed to crush Dudelange’s hopes with a late goal.

The second leg will be played on Thursday, August 29 in Luxembourg. The winner will continue to the group stage of the championship.

Ararat-Armenia, led by head coach Vardan Minasyan, has made it to the play-off of the UEFA Europa League for the first time in the history of Armenian soccer.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Expert Explores Turkey’s Laws on Armenian Genocide-Era Dispossession Cases

WASHINGTON, DC — Dr. Ümit Kurt, a Post-Doctoral Fellow at Harvard University’s…

White House Calls for Determination of Karabakh Status, “Return of Surrounding Territories”

WASHINGTON, DC (Armradio)  — “As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the…

James L. Melikian L.A. Brother Scholarship Fund Established at Fresno State

FRESNO — Armenian Studies Program Director Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian announced that…

Primate’s Easter Message

He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” “But thanks…