YEREVAN — President Armen Sarkissian on Friday urged Armenia’s leading political actors to exercise restraint in their heated debates on judicial reforms planned by the government and other major issues.

Following is the full text of his message:

Dear Fellow Citizens,

In these summer days, when state and political life in many countries of the world has slowed down, public discussions and inquiries in our country are still spirited.

There is no doubt that we all have the same goal: To strengthen democracy in the country, to ensure economic development and security of the country, to have a prosperous society, to bring to life constitutional provisions for the establishment of a legal, social state, to guarantee human rights and fundamental freedoms.

We are following closely numerous pronounced statements, opinions, viewpoints, appeals to act, appeals regarding these appeals, etc.

Remaining true to the role assigned to the President by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, I refrain from becoming part of the ongoing dispute on the current developments, even though as a citizen, I am often tempted to speak out.

At the same time, I am hopeful that the ongoing and future developments will not only promote the efficiency of the judicial reforms, but also the improvement of all areas of the state and public administration, mutual understanding and broader cooperation between the public and the authorities.

I am also hopeful, that public discussions and disputes on different issues will result in public good, consistent with the national interests. But we need to continue to trust our abilities and our intellect. We need to realized that not only the goal is important but also the means to achieve it.

Let’s make disagreements and problems the topic of our discussions but never the individuals. In order to move forward, often it is expedient to take a little break, to muse once again over the task ahead. Let’s realize that today we need unity, stability, ability to see the future, a vision, as well as concrete programs.

Recently, I have been meeting with the representatives of political and public circles and individuals, all those who are ready for a dialogue, who are enthusiastic and act in the name of prosperity of our people and our state.

God bless us all.