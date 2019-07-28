Sanders discussed issues affecting minority communities across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday met with members of the ethnic and independent media. During the meeting, Sen. Sanders discussed issues including environmental racism, gentrification, access to healthcare services, and immigration. Members of Los Angeles’s African American, Armenian, Caribbean, Chineses, Latinx, Indian and Filipino communities attended the event.

Today’s meeting was part of an ongoing effort by the Sanders campaign to invest in and listen to communities of color. Earlier this month, the Sanders campaign released a video spot, “Chinatown”, to highlight the growing affordable housing crisis in San Francisco and its effects on the community in Chinatown.

To open the meeting Sen. Bernie Sanders said:

“The role local ethnic media plays in informing minority communities is crucial. All communities deserve to hear our message of creating a government that works for all of us, not just the few, especially those who are disproportionately affected. It is a priority for our campaign to continue this outreach and ensure our vision of coming together to create change in America is accessible to all.”

In the coming months, the campaign will continue to reach out and engage with immigrants and communities of color across the country.