Meeting participants / photo caption: Seated (l to r): Levon Filian, Elizabeth Agbabian, Rev. Berdj Djambazian, H.E. Mr. Varuzhan Nersesyan, H.E. Mr. Armen Baibourtian, Joyce Stein, Dr. Hasmig Baran, Dr. Susan Jerian. Standing (l to r): Rev. Razmig Minassian, Rev. Serop Megerditchian, Helen Haig, Dr. David Essayan, Louis Kurkjian, Kenneth Kevorkian, Susan Phillips, Lilit Movsesyan, Joyce Abdulian, Elise Kalfayan, Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian, Joseph Stein
GLENDALE — The Armenian Evangelical Union of North America (AEUNA) hosted a reception for Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States H.E. Mr. Varuzhan Nersesyan Friday, July 26, 2019 at the AEUNA office in Glendale, CA.

AEUNA Minister to the Union Rev. Berdj Djambazian welcomed Ambassador Nersesyan and Republic of Armenia Consul General in Los Angeles Armen Baibourtian.

Guests at the reception included senior AEUNA and Armenian Missionary Association of America directors and mission leaders, who briefed the Ambassador on their activities in Armenia. Discussions centered on the economic situation in Armenia, domestic developments, and Armenia’s foreign policy priorities.

