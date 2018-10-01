Top Posts
AAF Shipped $8.9 Million of Aid To Armenia and Artsakh July-September 2018

October 1, 2018

GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered $8.9 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh during the third quarter of 2018.

The AAF collected the entire $8.9 million of medicines and other supplies donated by Americares ($7.9 million) and MAP International ($1 million).

The Kansas National Guard provided free space on board its military plane in September 2018 to Yerevan, to carry $210,000 worth of medicines donated by Americares for the Health Ministry of Armenia.

The Armenian American Medical Society of California generously donated the cost of transporting cancer medicines with a total value of $1 million donated by MAP International. These cancer medicines were sent to the health ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.

The medicines and medical supplies donated during this period were sent to the AGBU Claudia Nazarian Medical Center for Syrian Armenian Refugees in Yerevan, Arabkir United Children’s Foundation, Fund for Armenian Relief, Institute of Perinatology, Obstetrics and Gynecology Center, Metsn Nerses Charitable Organization, Muratsan Children’s Endocrinology Center, Nork Marash Medical Center and St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, and the health ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.
In the first nine months of 2018 AAF shipped to Armenia and Artsakh $20.7 million of medicines, medical supplies and other relief products. In the past 30 years, including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF has delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $806 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,410 sea containers.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars worth of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We would welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF.

For more information, call the AAF office: (818) 241-8900; Email: sassoun@pacbell.net.

