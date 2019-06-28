Author
BAKU — President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared that the war with Armenia is not over and this is the reason why Azerbaijan will continue increasing its military capacity, reports Interfax-Azerbaijan.

“We live in conditions of war. It is not finished yet and we should be ready every moment to liberat our native lands. I am sure that this day will come and Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity, ”Aliyev said during a meeting with cadets and the teaching staff of Azeri military academy.

Aliyev stressed that the process of army building continues successfully and rapidly.

“Advanced work is underway, military equipment is being purchased, the level of combat effectiveness is increasing. In short, today the Azerbaijani army is showing its strength. The strength of our army, combat capability, professionalism increases. Today our army is at a high level, ”said Aliyev.

