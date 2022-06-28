WASHINGTON, D.C. – The State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs House Appropriations legislation for the 2023 fiscal year includes $60 million in humanitarian assistance to Armenia, and $2 million for Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

The legislative language states that the “Committee recommendation includes not less than $60,000,000 for Armenia for economic development, private sector productivity, energy independence, democracy and the rule of law, and other purposes.”

Along with a recommendation to include “not less than $2,000,000 for demining activities in Nagorno-Karabakh [Arstakh].”

The Committee also reiterates its concern towards “the humanitarian impact of the conflict in the Nagorno Karabakh [Artsakh] and resulting challenges in the areas of housing, food security, water and sanitation, health care and other human needs.

“The Committee notes the important role United Nations agencies play in administering such needs. Not later than 60 days after enactment of this Act, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the USAID Administrator, is directed to develop and submit to the Committees on Appropriations an assistance strategy for addressing humanitarian and recovery needs arising from the conflict. The strategy shall identify resources and programs available to address the ongoing crisis, along with an estimate of resources available for such purpose.”

“The Armenian Council of America is pleased to see Congress continue its commitment to Armenia’s development and investment in the people of Armenia and Artsakh,” said Armenian Council of America (ACA) Communications Director, Arsine Kaloustian. “We are especially grateful to Chairwoman Lee, Ranking Member Rogers, and House Intel Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for their leadership. Their work helps advance U.S.-Armenia relations at this most critical time in Yerevan’s history.”

“While Armenian Americans are pleased to see this aid package move forward,” Kaloustian continued, “we remain deeply troubled that the Biden Administration continues to employ Trump-era policies that reward a Russia-backed military aggressor over a democratic, centuries old civilization fighting for its right to exist.”