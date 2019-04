YEREVAN — Members of the US Congressional delegation visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan to pay their respect for the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The Congressmen were accompanied by members of the Armenia-U.S. parliamentary friendship group, MPs Gayane Abrahamyan and Hovhannes Hovhannisyan.

The Congressmen laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

They also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits and left a note in the Honorary Guest Book.

The Museum-Institute’s leadership handed over English-language books about the Armenian Genocide to the Congressmen.