GLENDALE – The Armenian Dramatic Arts Alliance (ADAA), in partnership with Antaeus Theatre Company, will present a special performance to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 7:30pm at Antaeus Theater’s Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 (between N. Brand Blvd. & Artsakh Ave.).

ADAA is proud to collaborate once again with the Antaeus Theatre Company. Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in our passion for the classics, illuminating diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach.

To honor Armenian arts and heritage — and to celebrate a momentous past year in Armenian modern history — ADAA and Antaeus will present Triumph of the Armenian Spirit, featuring excerpts of new Armenian plays from some of Los Angeles’ brightest writers, actors and directors:

Directors Michael Arabian, Susan Kelejian, Armina LaManna and Michael Peretzian will present pieces by Michael Arlen, Bianca Bagatourian, Susan Kelejian and Adriana Sevahn Nichols, including a vast cast of actors.

The program will be dedicated to the memory of world-renowned Armenian composer Michel Legrand and will feature his music, performed by Alene Aroustamian, Greg Hosharian and Salpy Kerkorian. The show will be introduced by Antaeus Executive Director Ana Rose O’Halloran and produced by ADAA President Bianca Bagatourian, who stated, “We are very excited about year’s program. The aim is to give space to various artists to experiment with new pieces of writing.” Archbishop Hovnan Derderian of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church will be in attendance to present the invocation. A reception with the cast and crew will take place in the library directly following the performance.

Tickets will be available to the public for a small donation on www.ArmenianCalendar.com. For sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact armeniandrama@gmail.com or donations may be mailed to: ADAA, c/o Western Diocese of the Armenian Church, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd. Burbank, CA, 91504.