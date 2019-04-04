MOSCOW (Armradio) –Moscow will help Yerevan and Baku implement the results of the meeting in Vienna between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official representative Maria Zakharova said in an interview with ONA news agency, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

“Support the parties of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is among Russia’s foreign policy priorities. This circumstance attaches special importance to the mediation activity being carried out and determines the increased attention to its results,” the diplomat noted.

She said Russia is working in close cooperation with the other co-chairing countries – US and France.

Asked about political changes in Armenia, Zakharova said “it is the domestic affair of Armenia.”

“The negotiation process in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process continues. The parties show determination to continue the work aimed at reaching a peaceful solution,” she added.

She welcomed the “constructive” spirit of the talks between Aliyev and Pashinyan last week. “We’ll provide assistance to the parties to help realize the ideas, which the parties agreed on in the Austrian capital,” Zakharova said.

She, stressed, however, that the responsibility for putting an end to the conflict lies with the parties involved.

“There is a ground for this. The most important is to demonstrate political will,” she stated.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met in Vienna last week for the first time under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The two leaders underlined the importance of building up an environment conducive to peace and taking further concrete and tangible steps in the negotiation process to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

They also agreed to develop a number of measures in the humanitarian field.