YEREVAN ( Armenpress) — The Armenia-Russia joint troops have commenced large-scale battalion tactical military exercises from April 1st at the Baghramyan training grounds in Armenia. Major General Tigran Parvanyan, Commander of the joint forces, is heading the drills.

The purpose of the exercises is to ‘harmonize the joint actions of different types of troops, test the combat readiness of the personnel during the joint implementation of training objectives’, the Defense Ministry said.

The exercises includes live fire drills.

The uniqueness of these drills is that no scenario has been prepared in advance and soldiers will be given orders according to the situation.

Defensive, offensive, as well as counter-offensive exercises will take place.

The drills will be held until April 12.

