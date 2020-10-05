Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to The New York Times, in which he referred to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh. Below is the NYT article about the interview.

“As Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talked over the phone on Thursday with President Trump’s national security adviser, he raised a delicate issue: Why is nothing being done to stop a longtime United States ally, Turkey, from using American-made F-16 jets against ethnic Armenians? Mr. Pashinyan’s call to the national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, followed an eruption of heavy fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mr. Pashinyan said in a telephone interview that the conflict has taken on a far more dangerous dimension because of Turkey’s direct military intervention in support of Azerbaijan.

The conflict has set off alarms about the risks of a wider war and put the United States, with its large and politically influential Armenian Diaspora, in the uncomfortable position of watching Turkey, a vital NATO ally, deploying F-16 jets in support of Armenia’s enemies.

“The United States,” Mr. Pashinyan said, “needs to explain whether it gave those F-16s to bomb peaceful villages and peaceful populations.” He said that Mr. O’Brien had “heard and acknowledged” his concerns.

Mr. Pashinyan declined to say whether Armenia might be ready to surrender any territory to Azerbaijan as part of a possible peace settlement, insisting that this was not up to him but a matter for the leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh.

For Armenia, Mr. Pashinyan said, the current fighting, which began Sept. 27 after months of rising tensions, poses an “existential threat” because of the role of Turkey, whose precursor, the Ottoman Empire, killed an estimated 1.5 million Armenians at the end of World War I. The U.S. Congress and many countries have declared the killings “genocide,” a wording that Turkey strenuously rejects.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized the Armenian Genocide: Eser Karakaş

By  Hambersom Aghbashian Eser Karakaş (born 18 October 1953 in Istanbul) is…

UWC Dilijan Celebrating 5th Anniversary

DILIJAN — United World College Dilijan, an international college in Armenia, is…

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Dilek Kurban

By Hambersom Aghbashian Dr. Dilek Kurban received her bachelor’s degree in political…

“Smarter than a Scammer” to Educate Residents on Scam Avoidance

GLENDALE — The City of Glendale has partnered with local social services…