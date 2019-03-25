Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

SARAJEVO — Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Armenia 2-1 in European Championship 2020 Qualifiers on Saturday evening.

At the capacity Grbavica Stadium in the capital city of Sarajevo, both teams played evenly in the first 30 minutes before Rade Krunic scored for the hosts in the 33rd minute.

Armenia attempted to score in the second half, but 31-year-old goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic blocked all their three attempts. In the 80th minute, substitute Deni Milosevic was on target to double the score.

Armenia was awarded a penalty in the dying minutes as the ball hit Milosevic’s hand. Henrikh Mkhitaryan converted the spot kick but it was all too late for the visitors.

“We were close to scoring a goal when it was 1-0, but we did not succeed. We also had hopes after a penalty kick, but we had little time,” Mkhitaryan said after the match. “We did not have enough experience. In the first half, we defended more, and the second half began much better. We had more space and chances. I hope we will achieve a positive result in the game against Finland”.

In other Group J matches, Italy beat Finland 2-0 and Lichtenstein lost 2-0 at home to 2004 European champions Greece.

Armenia will face Finland in the next match that will take place in Yerevan on March 26.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkish Professor Calls for Facing Fact of Armenian Genocide

ISTANBUL — A discussion on “What happened on April 24? What happened…

Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State to Hold 29th Annual Banquet

FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program of California State University, Fresno, will…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on

Clashes in Southeastern Turkey Over Trial of Kurdish Leaders

DIYARBAKIR, TURKEY (BNO NEWS) – Protesters on Thursday clashed with Turkish police…

U.S. Woman Freed By Iran ‘Not In Armenia’

YEREVAN — Authorities in Yerevan on Monday dismissed Iranian state media claims…