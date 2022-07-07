GLENDALE — California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed the 2022-2023 State Budget with $10 million in new funding for the Armenian American Museum currently under construction in the City of Glendale. The new funding brings the State of California’s total investment in the cultural and educational center to $19.8 million.

Governor Newsom first proposed the new funding for the museum in the May Revised Budget proposal for the State of California. Last week, the Governor made the additional funding official with the signing of the state budget.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Governor Gavin Newsom for his strong leadership and unwavering support of the Armenian American Museum,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian on the heels of the major announcement. “We also extend our special thanks to Senator Anthony Portantino for his longstanding advocacy in support of the project.”

Senator Anthony Portantino, a longtime champion of the museum, has been collaborating with the Governor’s office to educate state officials and colleagues on the historic significance of the project.

“I am deeply appreciative to Governor Newsom for proposing and signing $10 million in new state funding to support the Armenian American Museum,” stated Senator Anthony Portantino. “The Governor recognizes the major impact the institution is going to have on all Californians and once again has proven his commitment with this critical and timely investment.”

The Armenian American Museum is a world class cultural and educational institution that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

The museum celebrated its historic groundbreaking and commenced construction on the project in Summer 2021. The Phase I construction of the semi-subterranean parking garage and foundation is on schedule to be completed in Summer 2022. The next major phase of the project will be the Phase II construction of the two-level 50,820-square-foot museum complex.