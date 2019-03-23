SYDNEY — Gladys Berejiklian has led the Coalition to a third term in government in New South Wales despite a rising tide of minor parties and independents, and has become the first woman elected premier of the state at a general election.

Berejiklian told an exuberant crowd of party faithful gathered at the Sofitel in Sydney, which included the former prime minister John Howard and the former premier Nick Greiner, that she was proud of NSW, “a state in which someone with a long surname – and a woman – can be the premier”.

“I will continue to – my team and I – will continue to work our guts out to make sure this state and its people continue to ensure that we have the best opportunities on this planet,” she said in her victory speech.

“That we continue to provide a strong budget for the projects, infrastructure and services they need to take the pressure off families.”

Berejiklian said she would work closely with minority parties, “whether or not my government is a majority or minority government”.

With most of the votes counted on Saturday night, the coalition had 46 seats – 34 for the Liberals and 12 for the Nationals.

Labor held 35, well short of the 47 seats needed to form a majority government.