Dear People,

Dear Citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Today, we honor and remember the innocent victims of the Medz Yeghern—the Armenian Genocide—who perished during the massacres and mass deportations that began in 1915.

These tragic events, which took place in the final years of the Ottoman Empire, left an indelible mark on the soul and consciousness of every Armenian. For many citizens of Armenia, the Genocide is not only a national trauma but also a deeply personal and familial tragedy.

For over a century, coping with this tragedy has remained a central issue on our national agenda, even when it hasn’t always been formally articulated as such.

The reflections and position of the Government—and mine personally—on this issue bring us to the following conclusion: A developed, sovereign, and secure Republic of Armenia, with clearly demarcated borders, is the path to overcoming the tragedy of the Medz Yeghern. It is also the most powerful expression of our commitment to honor the sacrifices of our ancestors.

A state that stands on the foundation of national interest—a Republic of Armenia with internationally recognized borders, peaceful and regulated relations with neighbors, open frontiers, peace, prosperity, hard work, and the protection of its free citizens—is the true guardian of the memory of the Medz Yeghern. This is how we truly commemorate and rise above our collective tragedy.

Dear People,

Dear Citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

We have chosen this path because it reflects the message history has handed us. It reflects the heartbeat of each and every one of you—Armenia’s citizens—a pulse that may not be broadcast on television or posted on social media, but is heard clearly by the ruling majority you have elected, and heard by me personally.

Following this path is not a matter of optimism or pessimism—it is a mission. A mission to guarantee the permanence of the Republic of Armenia, our homeland-state. Having endured great suffering and hardship, we have earned this opportunity, and we must not let it pass us by.

I am confident that we—the people, and the governing team you elected—will not fail in this mission, for the sake of our martyrs and the future of our generations.

Glory to the martyrs.

Long live the Republic of Armenia.