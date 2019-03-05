United We March – Join Us!
LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Genocide Committee (AGC), a broad-based coalition of 21 of the leading religious, political, youth, charitable, athletic and social organizations of the Armenian community of Southern California, has announced that on April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., the annual March for Justice will take place on Wilshire Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard, in front of the Turkish Consulate, to demand justice for the Armenian Genocide.
Continuing a more than four-decade tradition of bringing Armenian demands directly to Turkey’s official government representative in Los Angeles, the AGC has been working diligently to plan the March for Justice and calls upon all segments of our community to participate.
Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks. Further information can be found at the AGC website www.March4Justice.com and at the Armenian Genocide Committee Facebook page or by calling (888) 924-1915.
Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America
Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church
Armenian Catholic Church of North America
Armenian Evangelical Union of North America
Armenian Revolutionary Federation
Armenian Democratic Liberal Party
Social Democrat Hunchak Party
Armenian General Benevolent Union – Western District
Armenian Relief Society – Western USA
Homenetmen Western U.S
Armenian Youth Federation
Armenian Assembly of America
Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region
Armenian Council of America
Armenian Bar Association
Organization of Istanbul Armenians
United Armenian Council of Los Angeles
Committee for Armenian Students in Public Schools (CASPS)
All-Armenian Student Association
National Armenian Law Students Association
Open Wounds