YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been infected with the coronavirus. He announced this live on Facebook.

“I didn’t have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline”, said Pashinyan, adding that his whole family was infected.

“It’s obvious that my family members were infected by me and I can guess where and how I got infected,” he said on Monday morning. He suggested that he contracted the virus from a government employee who served him water during a recent government meeting in Yerevan.

“I will be working from home, namely the prime minister’s residence,” Pashinyan went on. “I have all necessary conditions here.”

Pashinyan’s spokeswoman, Mane Gevorgyan, said later in the day that there are no plans yet to have members of the Armenian government or the prime minister’s staff to undergo coronavirus tests. But Gevorgyan did not exclude that such tests will be carried out if they are recommended by doctors.

“The government officials who have been in contact with the prime minister have followed the set rules: they wear masks, practice social distancing, disinfect hands and so on,” she wrote on Facebook.

Pashinyan said in this regard that he believes he might have only infected “as few people in the government as possible.”