WASHINGTON, DC — Lynne M. Tracy was officially sworn in this week to serve as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Armenia. She is expected to arrive in Yerevan next week.

Lynne M. Tracy is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and presently serves as the Senior Adviser for Russia in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the Department of State. She has served in this position since 2017.

From 2014 to 2017 Ms. Tracy served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy Moscow, Russia. She served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs from 2012 to 2014, and as Director for Central Asia at the National Security Council from 2011 to 2012. Other overseas assignments include Deputy Chief of Mission in Embassy Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Principal Officer in Peshawar, Pakistan, Principal Officer in Astana, Kazakhstan, Political Officer in Kabul, Afghanistan, Consular Officer in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and Political/Consular Officer in Peshawar, Pakistan. Domestic assignments include Desk Officer for Kazakhstan and for Georgia in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, and Staff Assistant for the Special Envoy for the Newly-Independent States at the Department of State.

Ms. Tracy received a Distinguished Honor Award in 2017 for her performance as Deputy Chief of Mission in Moscow, and the Secretary’s Award for Heroism in 2009 for her performance as Principal Officer in Peshawar. She speaks Russian. Ms. Tracy graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in Soviet Studies in 1986. She graduated from the University of Akron, Ohio with a J.D. in 1994.