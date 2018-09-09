Top Posts
Home Armenian “The Whispering Witnesses of Time” An Illustrated Talk About Anatolian Metalwork
ArmenianArts & CultureCommunityNews

“The Whispering Witnesses of Time” An Illustrated Talk About Anatolian Metalwork

September 9, 2018

BURBANK — Mr. Murat Bilir will present “The Whispering Witnesses of Time”, an illustrated talk about Anatolian metalwork at the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, on October 13, 2018.

He will specifically focus on Armenian inscribed objects and pieces that were donated to churches and monasteries and gifted to loved ones. He will introduce several of the Armenian masters of Anatolian metalwork, which include Master Hagop of Erzincan, Supreme Master Kevork of Istanbul, Master Sarkis and approximately 70 Armenian masters of Antep/Ayntap. He will also reflect on the beautiful sayings and messages on these artifacts, which served as status symbols for the elite in society.

Mr. Bilir is an antiquarian who has over 55 years of experience in the market. He has established a prominent reputation in the area of metalwork and is well-respected by fellow traders and customers alike. Additionally, he is well-known in the Istanbul community, where he frequently gives talks, and has published numerous articles about metalwork.

The event is dedicated to the memory of Sarkis and Varvara Keshishian, whose private copper collection is displayed in the Ararat-Eskijian Museum for the purpose of preservation of Armenian craftsmanship.

The event will be held under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America.

For more information, please contact (747) 500-7585 or eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com.

The event will be live-streamed on the Museum’s website and Facebook page.

Free Admission – Open to the Public

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

AMAA to Honor Child & Orphan Care Committee

September 1, 2016

President Macron Pledges to Add Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day to French Calendar

January 31, 2018

Taner Akçam Receives MESA\’s Albert Hourani Book Award

October 15, 2013

Nagorno-karabakh: Is a Solution Visible?

February 8, 2015

Sarkisian Thanks Greek Parliament for Criminalizing Genocide Denial

September 30, 2014

Ohannes Hannessian – 4th Year Memorial

June 12, 2017

Sarkisian Hosts Saakashvili, Praises Georgian-Armenian Ties

January 24, 2011

ACA Attends California State Senator Kevin de León\’s Swearing-In Ceremony

January 27, 2011

Azerbaijan Fury Over Karabakh President’s Britain Visit

July 2, 2015

Conan O’Brien Shooting an Episode of his Late-Night Show in Armenia

October 12, 2015

Leave a Reply