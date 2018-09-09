BURBANK — Mr. Murat Bilir will present “The Whispering Witnesses of Time”, an illustrated talk about Anatolian metalwork at the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, on October 13, 2018.

He will specifically focus on Armenian inscribed objects and pieces that were donated to churches and monasteries and gifted to loved ones. He will introduce several of the Armenian masters of Anatolian metalwork, which include Master Hagop of Erzincan, Supreme Master Kevork of Istanbul, Master Sarkis and approximately 70 Armenian masters of Antep/Ayntap. He will also reflect on the beautiful sayings and messages on these artifacts, which served as status symbols for the elite in society.

Mr. Bilir is an antiquarian who has over 55 years of experience in the market. He has established a prominent reputation in the area of metalwork and is well-respected by fellow traders and customers alike. Additionally, he is well-known in the Istanbul community, where he frequently gives talks, and has published numerous articles about metalwork.

The event is dedicated to the memory of Sarkis and Varvara Keshishian, whose private copper collection is displayed in the Ararat-Eskijian Museum for the purpose of preservation of Armenian craftsmanship.

The event will be held under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America.

For more information, please contact (747) 500-7585 or eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com.

The event will be live-streamed on the Museum’s website and Facebook page.

Free Admission – Open to the Public