YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated President Pezeshkian on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice.

The two leaders discussed matters related to the Armenia-Iran bilateral agenda, as well as issues concerning regional security.

During a parliamentary committee hearing at the National Assembly yesterday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that President Pezeshkian is expected to visit Armenia in the near future.

He refrained from providing specific dates but emphasized that dialogue between Yerevan and Tehran continues at the highest level, with mutual visits occurring periodically.

“We are expecting President Pezeshkian in Yerevan,” Mirzoyan said, without offering further details.

