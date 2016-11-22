Top Posts
Home Arts & Culture Trilingual Atlas of Artsakh Published
Arts & CultureArtsakhNews

Trilingual Atlas of Artsakh Published

November 22, 2016

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The trilingual atlas of Artsakh prepared by the Duty of Soul NGO and the Research on Armenian Architecture NGO was presented to public today.

The atlas offers an all-embracing picture of Artsakh with photos as well as maps of ethnic distribution, scriptoria, educational institutions and cultural monuments.

The project has been implemented within a grant programme of the Youth Foundation of Armenia, a partner organization of the President’s Office of the Republic of Armenia

“The mission of this work is to introduce the public to the history and culture of Artsakh,” said Shoghine Hovhannisyan, President of the Duty of Soul NGO. It also serves to present the truth to politicians who address the Artsakh issue, and the international community, at large.

Samvel Karapetyan, President of the Research on Armenian Architecture NGO, noted that any historic or cultural research on Artsakh is important, as there is a huge material to study. He attached special importance to cartography, noting that it provides an opportunity to present a large amount of information on one page.

The electronic version of the atlas is available at raa-am.com.

Arcakh Qartezagirq.qxd

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hammer Museum Presents Screening of “Without Gorky”

June 15, 2015

Knesset Deputy Speaker: “We Cannot Recognize the Armenian Genocide”

September 22, 2016

ՍԴՀԿ-ՌԱԿ ԽՈՐՀՐԴԱԿՑԱԿԱՆ ՀԱՆԴԻՊՈՒՄ

February 16, 2011

The NKR Foreign Minister Statement on Trilateral Meeting in Sochi

August 12, 2014

Huge Gravesite Found in Karmir Blur Excavations

November 21, 2013

100 Armenians Come Together for Next Generation at the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity

March 24, 2016

Armenia Taking Preventive Measures Against Ebola

October 22, 2014

German Foreign Ministry Cancels Armenian Genocide Concert in Istanbul

October 25, 2016

Prominent Armenian Journalist Arrested

February 3, 2012

97th Commemoration of Armenian Genocide in Sydney, Australia

April 23, 2012

Leave a Reply























 