Trilingual Atlas of Artsakh Published

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The trilingual atlas of Artsakh prepared by the Duty of Soul NGO and the Research on Armenian Architecture NGO was presented to public today.

The atlas offers an all-embracing picture of Artsakh with photos as well as maps of ethnic distribution, scriptoria, educational institutions and cultural monuments.

The project has been implemented within a grant programme of the Youth Foundation of Armenia, a partner organization of the President’s Office of the Republic of Armenia

“The mission of this work is to introduce the public to the history and culture of Artsakh,” said Shoghine Hovhannisyan, President of the Duty of Soul NGO. It also serves to present the truth to politicians who address the Artsakh issue, and the international community, at large.

Samvel Karapetyan, President of the Research on Armenian Architecture NGO, noted that any historic or cultural research on Artsakh is important, as there is a huge material to study. He attached special importance to cartography, noting that it provides an opportunity to present a large amount of information on one page.

The electronic version of the atlas is available at raa-am.com.