Top Posts
Home Armenia U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Visiting Armenia
ArmeniaNews

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Visiting Armenia

October 15, 2018

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — George Kent, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Yerevan on Monday for talks that reportedly focused on regional security and the Armenian government’s ambitious reform agenda.

A government statement said Pashinian briefed George Kent on wide-ranging reforms planned by his cabinet and its efforts to combat corruption. Armenia is “firmly going down the path of democratic development,” he said.

The statement cited Kent as saying that the United States is interested in Armenia’s democratization and economic development. The U.S. is therefore ready to assist Pashinian’s government in implementing the promised reforms, the diplomat was reported to add.

The outgoing U.S. ambassador in Yerevan, Richard Mills, revealed last week that Washington provided Armenia with $14 million in additional aid following last spring’s dramatic change of the country’s government.

In a September 21 message to Pashinian, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the mass protests that brought the 43-year-old former journalist to power in May. “A peaceful, popular movement ushered in a new era in Armenia, and we look forward to working with you to help you execute the will of your people to combat corruption and to establish representative, accountable governance, rule of law buttressed by an independent judiciary, and political and economic competition,” wrote Trump.

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, is due to visit Yerevan later this month as part of a tour of Russia and the three South Caucasus states. Bolton said last week that the main purpose of the trip is to “advance American interests on a range of security issues.”

Pashinian’s press office said international efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other “regional challenges” were also on the agenda of the Armenian leader’s talks with Kent. But it did not elaborate.

Pashinian has expressed readiness to “strengthen and expand” Armenia’s relationship with the U.S. But he has ruled major changes in Armenian foreign policy traditionally oriented towards Russia.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Russia to Hold Talks for Joint Electric Power Network

March 17, 2016

Armenia to Host \”ArmHiTec-2016\” Arms and Defense Technologies Exhibition

July 20, 2016

Arrested “Founding Parliament” Leaders Formally Charged

April 9, 2015

MEP Delegation: International Community Should Recognize Independence of Nagorno-Karabakh

May 5, 2014

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Could be Denied a Visa to Azerbaijan

August 28, 2015

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Ömer Madra

December 1, 2016

Karabakh Armenians Convicted Of Spying

July 24, 2013

Armenians Are Skeptical About Government’s Anti-Corruption Fight

November 16, 2016

Rep. Adam Schiff Requests Armenian Orphan Rug for Capitol Hill Event from the White House

December 16, 2013

The Challenge of “Amote” Is It a Shame or a Right?

September 4, 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.