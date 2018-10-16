Armenian American Museum to Honor Glendale City Council at Inaugural Gala

Top Posts
October 16, 2018

GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California will be honoring the Glendale City Council at its Inaugural Gala on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Glendale Hilton. Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan and Councilmembers Ara Najarian, Paula Devine, Vartan Gharpetian, and Vrej Agajanian will be recognized for dedicating premier land for the cultural and educational center.

The Glendale City Council unanimously approved the Armenian American Museum’s Ground Lease Agreement in August 2018, officially marking Glendale Central Park as the future site of the Museum. The historic decision marked a major milestone for the landmark project, culminating four years of collaboration and partnership between the Museum and City of Glendale.

“The Armenian American Museum will be built in a premier location in the heart of Southern California thanks to the support of the City of Glendale,” stated Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to honoring the Glendale City Council at the Inaugural Gala among fellow community members and supporters.”

The Gala will be the signature event of the year for the Armenian American Museum. The inaugural event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials, and community leaders for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the landmark project.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, Museum Archives, Café, and Gift Shop.

Additional Gala honorees and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

To reserve tickets and learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Inaugural Gala, visit www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Gala.

