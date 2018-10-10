Top Posts
Home Armenia PM Pashinian to Resign ‘By October 16’
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsPolitics

PM Pashinian to Resign ‘By October 16’

October 10, 2018

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Wednesday that he is planning to tender his resignation by October 16 to ensure that snap parliamentary elections are held in Armenia in early December.

Under the Armenian constitution, the current parliament will be dissolved if it fails to elect another prime minister within two weeks after Pashinian’s resignation. None of the parliamentary factions is expected to try to replace him by another premier.

“I can say tentatively that the elections will take place approximately on December 9 or 10, plus or minus several days, Pashinian told the France24 TV channel in an interview that will be aired in full on Thursday.

“To this end, I have to tender my resignation by October 16,” he said.

The constitution allows Pashinian to continue to perform his prime-ministerial duties at least until the inaugural session of the new parliament.

The 43-year-old premier, who controls only a handful of seats in the current National Assembly, stepped up his push for the early elections after his alliance won more than 80 percent of the vote in the September 23 municipal elections in Yerevan. Observers believe that his political team will gain a comfortable majority in the new parliament as well.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Armenian Genocide Library Opens in Washington

April 6, 2017

AAHPO Members Complete First Medical Mission in Armenia

October 6, 2011

Armenian Government Loses Another European Court Case

July 18, 2012

Two-Week Event Dedicated to Promoting Armenian Art and Critical Discourse

July 21, 2016

Four Literary Evenings with Dr. Marc Nichanian

August 3, 2016

Feds Arrest Dozens in Medicare Scheme

October 13, 2010

First Pan-Armenian Winter Games Open in Tsakhkadzor

February 25, 2014

PACE Officials Warn Of ‘Social Unrest’ In Armenia

April 18, 2011

Russian Soldier Will Be Tried In Armenia, Reportedly By Russian Court

January 20, 2015

Tense Standoff Continues Between Protesters and Police in Yerevan

July 30, 2016

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.