Pashinian Dismisses ARF and Prosperous Armenia Party Ministers and Governors, Calls for Snap Parliamentary Elections

YEREVAN — December 2018 will be the time of early parliamentary elections in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said today.

Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, the premier also reiterated his cabinet’s strong commitment to assist in the conduct of a free and democratic voting.

“A direct democratic government has now been established in Armenia. If it turns out that I am not the people’s representative in the status of Prime Minister, then no elections will take place. But if I turn out to be one, elections will be conducted,” Pashinian stated.

Pashinian added that he also met with President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan earlier today to discuss the change to the Law on the Regulations of the National Assembly, proposed by the Republican Party of Armenia.

The adopted change says if a parliament session can not be held because of the lack of quorum or if there is quorum, but an obstacle is created for the participation of lawmakers, the session should be suspended and resumed after the impeding circumstances are eliminated.

In comments on the proposed change Pashinian said that all those who support it are counter-revolutionaries. ’If previously there were doubts about whether there is counter-revolution in Armenia or not, now I say officially that yes, there is counter-revolution that consists of all individuals and political forces that backed the change,’

Pashinian also tasked his administration to prepare a decision on dismissing ministers and governors representing the ARF and the Prosperous Armenia Party.

“Today we have to speak about the new political situation in Armenia and its solution. Yesterday and today a shameful bill was hastily introduced by the MPs representing the RPA, Tsarukyan Block and ARF the aim of which is very clear- carry out counter-revolution in Armenia by blocking the opportunities of holding early parliamentary elections. And yes, the adoption of this bill is a conspiracy against the highest power of Armenia – the people of Armenia”, Pashinian said.