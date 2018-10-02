Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Announcement

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party considers the only way out of the unstable and unpredictable situation in the country is snap parliamentary elections, hence the SDHP expresses its full agreement and support to the idea of extraordinary parliamentary elections initiated by the Prime Minister.

At the same time, we urge political forces not to impede the natural course of change in the country and create an explosive atmosphere of intolerance which will lead to unpredictable consequences.

The SDHP has great hope that the existing political crisis will be solved through mutual respect, as well as meeting the logical demand of the majority of Republic of Armenia citizens and conduct early parliamentary election.

SDHP Armenia