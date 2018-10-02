Top Posts
Home Armenia ‘Counterrevolutionary’ Bill Sparks Protests In Armenia
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsPolitics

‘Counterrevolutionary’ Bill Sparks Protests In Armenia

October 2, 2018

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Responding to an appeal from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, thousands of people began gathering in Yerevan late on Tuesday after the Armenian parliament hastily passed a bill that could seriously complicate his plans to force snap general elections.

Deputies representing not only Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party (HHK) but also the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) and Dashnaktsutyun parties backed the bill despite Pashinian’s warnings not to “again create a revolutionary situation in the country.”

“Those forces that participated in the drafting of that bill and were going to vote for it are exposing themselves as counterrevolutionary forces,” Pashinian said after meeting with the HHK’s parliamentary leaders. “All those who will vote for or back this bill will declare a political war against the people.”

Pashinian urged supporters to rally outside the parliament building when the parliament majority ignored the warning. They were quick to gather there and block the entrances to the National Assembly. The premier was due to address the crowd later in the evening.

Eduard Sharmazanov, the HHK spokesman and a deputy parliament speaker, insisted that the bill is not aimed at preventing the conduct of snap parliamentary elections. He said it is only meant to protect lawmakers against outside “pressures.”

“The National Assembly is an independent body and its members are free to vote in accordance with their conscience,” Sharmazanov told reporters. He accused Pashinian of interfering in the work of the legislature.

Under the Armenian constitution, fresh polls can be held only if the prime minister resigns and the parliament fails to replace him or her within two weeks.

Some observers suggested earlier that in case of Pashinian’s tactical resignation his supporters will blockade the parliament to prevent it from electing another premier during the two-week period. The controversial bill effectively extended that period indefinitely.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

\”20 Gallows\” The Martyrdom of 20 Armenians

June 15, 2011

Anzac Soldiers Reveal Unknown Aspects of the Armenian Genocide

May 13, 2016

11th Forum of Francophone Organizations Opens in Yerevan

September 12, 2018

Turkish Activist Osman Kavala Charged Over Attempted Coup

November 1, 2017

Further Proof Emerges of the Armenian Genocide

October 14, 2013

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Could be Denied a Visa to Azerbaijan

August 28, 2015

Armenia Threatens to Recognize Karabakh Independence

December 2, 2010

Princess Dina Mired of Jordan Encourages Cancer Patients in Yerevan Trip

April 27, 2017

Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Presents Prince William with Armenian Cross

June 28, 2018

How did the Armenian Genocide Shape your History? Share the Stories with The Guardian

April 13, 2015

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.