ArmenianArts & CultureCommunityNews

Concert Featuring Grammy Nominated and World Renowned Soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian

October 1, 2018

BURBANK — Organized by the Zvartnots Cultural Committee of the Western Diocese, a sold-out concert of Armenian sacred hymns and songs was held in the sanctuary of St. Leon Armenian Cathedral on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

With her angelic voice, Grammy-nominated and world-renowned soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian, accompanied by the UCSB String Quartet (Josefina Vergara – violin; Jessica Guideri – violin; Jonathan Moerschel – viola; Jennifer Kloetzel – cello), enthralled the audience with outstanding performances of legendary Armenian composers Komitas, Sayat-Nova and Khachaturian.

The concert was held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the 2800th Anniversary of Erebuni Yerevan.

