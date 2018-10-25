ACA-PAC Announces Endorsements for November 6 General Elections

PASADENA — The Armenian Council of America – Political Action Committee has released its list of endorsements for the upcoming general elections to be held on November 6, 2018.

As a part of the endorsement process, the ACA-PAC Board carefully reviewed candidate’s preparedness and ability to address issues ranging from reaffirmation of the Armenian Genocide, support for the independent Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as their stance on issues that affect Armenian Americans and non-Armenian Americans alike.

The majority of these endorsements include incumbents who have served as a strong voice for the community.

Arizona:

U.S. Senate:

Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

U.S. House:

1 – Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ)

2 – Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ)

3 – Raul Grijalva (D-AZ)

5 – Andy Biggs (R-AZ)

7 – Ruben Gallego (D-AZ)

8 – Debbie Lesko (R-AZ)

Colorado:

U.S. House:

1 – Diana DeGette (D – CO)

2 – Joe Neguse (D – CO)

3 – Diane Mitsch Bush (D – CO)

4 – Ken Buck (R – CO)

5 – Doug Lamborn (R – CO)

6 – Jason Crow (D – CO)

7 – Edwin Perimutter (D – CO)

State Senate:

6 – Guinn Unger Jr. (D – CO)

13. – Phil Kelly (D – CO)

State House of Representatives:

9 – Emily Sirota (D – CO)

12 – Theresa Stets (U – CO)

Boulder County Commissioner:

Cliff Willmeng

District of Columbia:

U.S. House:

Eleanor Holmes Norton

Florida:

U.S. Senate:

Bill Nelson (D-FL)

Governor:

Andrew Gillum (D-FL)

U.S. House:

3 – Ted Yoho (R-FL)

8 – Bill Posey (R-FL)

9 – Darren Soto (D-FL)

12 – Gus Bilirakis (R-FL)

13 – Charlie Crist (D-FL)

21 – Ted Deutch (D-FL)

Georgia:

Governor:

Stacey Abrams

U.S. House:

5 – John Lewis (D-GA)

7 – Rob Woodall (R-GA)

10 – Jody Hice (R-GA)

11 – Barry Loudermilk (R-GA)

Hawaii:

U.S. House:

21 – Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)

California:

U.S. Senate:

Kevin De Leon (D-CA)

U.S. House:

14 – Jackie Speier (D-CA)

18 – Anna Eshoo (D-CA)

22 – Andrew Janz (D-CA)

23 – Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

24 – Salud Carbajal (D-CA)

25 – Katie Hill (D-CA)

26 – Julia Brownley (D-CA)

27 – Judy Chu (D-CA)

28 – Adam Schiff (D-CA)

29 – Tony Cardenas (D-CA)

30 – Brad Sherman (D-CA)

31 – Pete Aguilar (D-CA)

32 – Grace Napolitano (D-CA)

33 – Ted Lieu (D-CA)

34 – Jimmy Gomez (D-CA)

35 – Norma Torres (D-CA)

37 – Karen Bass (D-CA)

38 – Linda Sanchez (D-CA)

39 – Young Kim (R-CA)

40 – Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA)

41 – Mark Takano (D-CA)

42 – Ken Calvert (R-CA)

43 – Maxine Waters (D-CA)

48 – Harley Rouda (D-CA)

50 – Duncan Hunter (R-CA)

53 – Susan Davis (D-CA)

Governor:

Gavin Newsom

Lieutenant Governor:

Ed Hernandez

Attorney General:

Xavier Becerra

Secretary of State:

Alex Padilla

Insurance Commissioner:

Ricardo Lara

State Treasurer:

Fiona Ma

Controller:

Betty Yee

State Superintendent of Public Instruction:

Tony Thurmond

State Senate:

24 – Maria Elena Durazo (D-CA)

State Assembly:

46 – Adrin Nazarian (D-CA)

49 – Ed Chau (D-CA)

50 – Richard Bloom (D-CA)

53 – Miguel Santiago (D-CA)

57 – Ian Calderon (D-CA)

63 – Anthony Rendon (D-CA)

64 – Mike Gipson (D-CA)

76 – Elizabeth Warren (D-CA)

Los Angeles Board of Supervisors:

1 – Hilda Solis

3 – Sheila Kuehl

Los Angeles County Assessor:

Jeffrey Prang

Los Angeles County Sheriff:

Jim McDonnell

Illinois:

U.S. House:

1 – Bobby Rush (D-IL)

3 – Daniel Lipinski (D-IL)

5 – Mike Quigley (D-IL)

6 – Peter Roskam (R-IL)

7 – Danny Davis (D-IL)

8 – Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL)

9 – Janice Schakowsky (D-IL)

10 – Brad Schneider (D-IL)

11 – Bill Foster (D-IL)

13 – Rodney Davis (R-IL)

14 – Randy Hultgren (R-IL)

15 – John Shimkus (R-IL)

16 – Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

17 – Cheri Bustos (D-IL)

18 – Darin LaHood (R-IL)

Louisiana:

U.S. House:

2 – Cedric Richmond (D-LA)

5 – Ralph Abraham (R-LA)

Massachusetts:

U.S. Senate:

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

U.S. House:

1 – Richard Neal (D-MA)

2 – James McGovern (D-MA)

3 – Lori Trahan (D-MA)

4 – Joe Kennedy (D-MA)

5 – Katherine Clark (D-MA)

6 – Seth Moulton (D-MA)

7 – Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)

8 – Stephen Lynch (D-MA)

Michigan:

U.S. Senate:

Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

U.S. House:

2 – Bill Huizenga (R-MI)

4 – John Moolenaar (R-MI)

5 – Dan Kildee (D-MI)

6 – Fred Upton (R-MI)

8 – Mike Bishop (R-MI)

11 – Haley Stevens (D-MI)

12 – Debbie Dingell (D-MI)

13 – Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

14 – Brenda Lawrence (D-MI)

Michigan House of Representatives:

40 – Mari Manoogian (D-MI)

Missouri:

U.S. Senate:

Claire McCaskill (D-MO)

U.S. House:

1 – William Clay (D-MO)

2 – Ann Wagner (R-MO)

4 – Vicky Hartzler (R-MO)

Nevada:

U.S. Senate:

Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

U.S. House:

1 – Dina Titus (D-NV)

3 – Susie Lee (D-NV)

4 – Steven Horsford (D-NV)

New Jersey:

U.S. Senate:

Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

U.S. House:

1 – Donald Norcross (D-NJ)

2 – Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ)

3 – Andrew Kim (D-NJ)

4 – Christopher Smith (R-NJ)

5 – Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ)

6 – Frank Pallone (D-NJ)

7 – Tom Malinowski (D-NJ)

8 – Albio Sires (D-NJ)

9 – William Pascrell (D-NJ)

11 – Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ)

New York:

U.S. House:

3 – Tom Suozzi (D-NY)

4 – Kathleen Rice (D-NY)

6 – Grace Meng (D-NY)

10 – Jerrold Nadler (D-NY)

12 – Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)

13 – Adriano Espaillat (D-NY)

16 – Eliot Engel (D-NY)

17 – Nita Lowey (D-NY)

18 – Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY)

20 – Paul Tonko (D-NY)

22 – Anthony Brindisi (D-NY)

Ohio:

U.S. Senate:

Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

U.S. House:

6 – Bill Johnson (R-OH)

8 – Warren Davidson (R-OH)

9 – Marcy Kaptur (D-OH)

13 – Tim Ryan (D-OH)

Rhode Island:

U.S. Senate:

Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

U.S. House:

1 – David Cicilline (D-RI)

2 – James Langevin (D-RI)

Texas:

U.S. Senate:

Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)

U.S. House:

1 – Louie Gohmert (R-TX)

10 – Michael McCaul (R-TX)

14 – Randy Weber (R-TX)

17 – William Flores (R-TX)

18 – Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)

19 – Jodey Arrington (R-TX)

20 – Joaquin Castro (D-TX)

24 – Kenny Marchant (R-TX)

35 – Lloyd Doggett (R-TX)

36 – Brian Babin (R-TX)

Utah:

U.S. House:

2 – Chris Stewart (R-UT)

3 – John Curtis (R-UT)

Virginia:

U.S. Senate:

Tim Kaine (D-VA)

U.S. House:

7 – Dave Brat (R-VA)

8 – Don Beyer (D-VA)

10 – Barbara Comstock (R-VA)