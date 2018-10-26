Top Posts
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Urges Support for Children with Disabilities

October 26, 2018

YEREVAN (Armradio) – Premier League Arsenal player and Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shared a new video, supporting children with disabilities.

“Children with disabilities must be a part of, not apart from, the daily lives of their families, communities and societies. Share to show your support,” Mkhitaryan captioned the video.

In November 2016 Henrikh Mkhitaryan was named UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador in Armenia, advocating for children’s right to education, sports and play and use his voice to bring awareness to the rights of the most marginalized children in Armenia

Together with UNICEF, Mkhitaryan  encourages Armenian families to get active and enable a fair chance for every child in the country with a focus on children’s and young people’s rights to get quality learning from early years and quality education in an inclusive environment.

