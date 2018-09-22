Top Posts
Home Armenia Lynne Tracy Nominated to Be U.S. Ambassador to Armenia
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsWorld

Lynne Tracy Nominated to Be U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

September 22, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald J. Trump has announced his intent to nominate Lynne M. Tracy of Ohio, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Armenia, the White House reported.

Ms. Tracy is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serving as Senior Advisor for Russia Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. Previously, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the Department of State, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and Principal Officer at the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Astana, Kazakhstan. Additionally, Ms. Tracy served as the Principal Officer at the U.S. Consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan, where she was awarded the Secretary’s Award for Heroism. She is the recipient of the State Department’s Distinguished Honor Award. Ms. Tracy earned her B.A. from the University of Georgia and J.D. from the University of Akron. She speaks Russian.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

On The Monster\’s Back: Heroism, Love, and Survival

March 10, 2015

Armenia Fund Launchs “Generations Society”

February 18, 2018

Embattled Ruben Hayrapetian Quits Parliament Over Deadly Violence

July 3, 2012

Iran Presses for Visa-Free Regime with Armenia

February 12, 2014

Leaked German Report Says Turkey a Hub for \’Islamists\’

August 18, 2016

Putin: Balanced Compromise Needed Between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Karabakh Conflict Resolution

August 5, 2016

PM Karapetyan: Territorial Concessions for Karabakh Peace Not an Option

January 13, 2017

Nikolay Ryzhkov: Karabakh Can Become EEU Member After its Status is Determined

October 31, 2014

Armenia and China Sign Declaration to Deepen Ties

March 25, 2015

International Monitors Give Mixed Assessment

May 8, 2012

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.