Top Posts
Home Armenian Honorary Consulate of Armenia Inaugurated in Morelia, Mexico
ArmenianNewsWorld

Honorary Consulate of Armenia Inaugurated in Morelia, Mexico

September 24, 2018

MORELIA, MEXICO — Armenia’s honorary consulate has been inaugurated on September 21 in Morelia, the capital city of Michoacán, Mexico.

The consulate was inaugurated by Armenia’s Ambassador to Mexico Ara Ayvazyan, the embassy staff and representatives of the Mexican-Armenian community. Rev. Sassoon Zumrookhdian, from United States, blessed the Consulate.

 

On the same day, Ambassador Ayvazyan met with Governor of Michoacán Silvano Aurelez Coneco. During the meeting, the parties highlighted the decentralized cooperation in the context of the development of bilateral relations, reaching an agreement on joint work in the field of cultural, educational and trade-economic cooperation.

Afterwards an official reception dedicated to the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence was organized on behalf of the Armenian Embassy. Ambassador Ara Ayvazyan, Head of the Maronit Church of Mexico, Bishop George Saad Abi Yunes, Rev. Sassoon Zumrookhdian, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Sahakyan and Governor of Michoacán State, State Migration Secretary Jose Luis Gutierrez Peres made speeches. The reception was attended by numerous federal and state senators and deputies, representatives of state and municipal authorities in Michoacán, members of Armenian, Lebanese and Greek communities, and journalists.

Michoacán is one of the 31 states which, with the Federal District, comprise the 32 Federal Entities of Mexico. The State, located in Western Mexico, is divided into 113 municipalities and its capital city is Morelia. The city was named after José María Morelos, one of the main heroes of the Mexican War of Independence. Michoacán has apopulation of over 4.5 million ranked 9th in the country.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Literary Critic Ter-Khachatryan to Speak in New Jersey, Boston, Glendale on Panos Terlemezian

July 31, 2017

Russian News Report Says Gyumri Massacre Suspect Will Be Tried At Russian Base

February 3, 2015

Understand and Recognize the Past Deeds of U.S. Politicians

December 6, 2015

Armenian Super Group \”1 To 3\” to Perform Free Concert in Downtown LA

June 29, 2016

Ahmadinejad Visit To Armenia Postponed At Last Minute

June 7, 2011

6th Bridge to the Future “Victory Gala” Oct. 27 in San Diego

August 4, 2018

Maria Mehranian, Awarded Healer of La Madre Tierra by Mujeres De La Tierra

November 17, 2016

NAASR Receives $225,000 Grant from Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund

May 28, 2017

Erdogan Calls Armenian Genocide Recognition ‘Blackmail’

June 4, 2016

Abdullah Gul Receives Chatham House Prestigious Award

November 9, 2010

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.