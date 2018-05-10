The Mysterious Theater: Robert Elibekian’s Reflections on Theatrical Art

LA CANADA — Stephanie’s Art Gallery is pleased to announce Robert Elibekian’s exhibition, organized by gallery director, Linda Stepanian. The art exhibit, The Mysterious Theater, opens June 1, 2018 and features 30 oil paintings on canvas. The exhibition is the first comprehensive look at Robert Elibekian’s engagement between the human body and theatrical scenes, music, symphony, and movement.

Robert Elibekian was born on 1941 in Tbilisi, Georgia; he has been a member of the Armenian Artist Union since 1970. For many years, he was successfully involved in stage design for theaters and film studios in Armenia and abroad.

As a modern artist, Elibekian breaks through and moves beyond the harmony of form and color, gathering inspiration from the Greco-Roman era, to Asian art and Egyptian art. Listening to the notes of an internal symphony, the palette of Robert Elibekian brings “the fragrances of the East and the rhythms of the West” to create a space for which dancers and musicians come to life. Using the magic wand of his paintbrush, Elibekian “directs ballets of colors, creating at the same time ballerina, décor, and musical theme.” The gesture of the dancers are in a moment of choice in their movements of ebbs and flows, moving from harmony to harmony, decomposing and recomposing in a spectrum of crystal clear poses. “They are images in a musical ocean in which the fusion of colors give rise to a theatrical show, with each syllable charming our senses.” (Germak, Christian. Robert Elibekian. pp.4)

In each of his paintings, from still lifes to figures, Elibekian shows us the supremacy of his expression. He orchestrates his art in a sense that moves far beyond descriptives. “Because Robert Elibekian does not speak in words when he wants to talk to us about a Garden of Eden where roses bloom; he lets us sense through our eyes the delicious, delicate taste of the scent of roses.” (Germak, Christian. Robert Elibekian. pp.4)

Elibekian’s creative life was reflected in numerous personal exhibitions throughout the world. His art has been exhibited in several museums, including: The National Gallery of Armenia, Museum of Modern Art of Yerevan, Matenadaran Museum,The Tretyakov Gallery. The Museum of Oriental Art Moscow, The Cafesjian Museum of Art in Armenia, The Alex Manoogian Museum of Detroit, Elyseum Palace in Paris, The White House in Washington DC., and the Zimerli Museum in New Jersey.

He is the recipient of several outstanding honors, including:

– State Merit Prize of Armenia.

– Movses Khorenatzi Medal in the field of national culture.

– Presidential Award of the Republic of Armenia for his life long achievements in the real of Armenian Culture.

– Most recently, in 2017, the president of Armenia awarded Elibekian a medal of honor.

Stephanie’s Art Gallery is located at 466 Ste. C., Foothill Blvd. La Canada Flintridge, California.