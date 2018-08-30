PM Pashinian Meets with March 1 Victims’ Relatives

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian met with the March 1 victims’ relatives on Wednesday August 29.

Addressing the guests, Prime Minister Pashinian stated, in part, “It has always been on my agenda to have such a meeting during this period: I just wanted to meet you after having specific results in terms of exposing the March 1 case. To my mind, the probe into the March 1 case has progressed considerably over the past few months and, addressing the August 17 rally, I declared that in essence, the truth has been laid bare on that case: the probe still has to disclose the particulars and the remaining details, including the identity of those who perpetrated the killings.

Naturally, I am not aware of the whole process of investigation, and can draw conclusions from the statements made by the Chief of the Special Investigation Service and from the comments voiced in that context. I deem that the aforementioned statements instill the hope that we will have comprehensive and detailed revelations.

Needless to say, the discovery of the March 1 case is a matter of honor and dignity for our government, for me and for every citizen of the Republic of Armenia, and there is no doubt that all those involved in the March 1 case should stand up for justice, regardless of their name, public standing, current or past positions.”

The representatives of victims’ families expressed the belief that the velvet revolution and the ongoing changes in the country will help expose the March 1 case and build a new Armenia.