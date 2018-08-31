Knights of Vartan Donate Two Fuller Homes to Armenia in the Name of Rev. Fr. Dajad Davidian

YEREVAN – The Knights of Vartan’s 100th Grand Convocation appropriated $21,000.00 for two homes to be built by Fuller Center for Housing in Armenia for low income families in the name of the late Past Commander Der Dajad Avak Kahana Davidian.

Knights and Daughters of Vartan have been partnering with the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia since 2008 by donating homes and encouraging the organization’s members to lead or join volunteer teams; since 2015 more than 12 homes were renovated or built.

Der Dajad has been God’s emissary to the Knights of Vartan and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia. He has been active in Knights of Vartan by attending Grand Convocations, providing his leadership as a Commander and advising members for many years. Since he moved to Armenia, he has been actively volunteering with different organizations, spreading love and teaching the Gospel. From the very beginning, Fr. Dajad has been on the Advisory Committee of the Fuller Center Armenia. He blessed well over a dozen homes with Fuller Center, inspired local and international volunteers and stood side by side with them building homes. In addition he became a religious advisor to the staff and volunteers; most of all he was a true family member of the organization.

It is appropriate that in his name, he will continue to provide a better future for two more families in Armenia by having a good home in which to live. His spirit will be present with these people forever. Two families from Aragatsotn rural communities have been selected to receive the homes. Both are young couples with two children each and they are living with their parents and extended families. There are nine and seven people in each family living under one roof. Needless to say these young families need a home of their own where the children can have a bedroom instead of sharing one with their parents.

This fall the families will continue building their homes which should be completed by early next year. They are hard working people and they have support from their extended families and the local community. Fuller Center Armenia will continue to provide all of the construction materials and supervision of the projects.

The Fuller Center for Housing Armenia is working to eliminate poverty housing by providing long term, interest free loans and by assisting with volunteers helping low-income families to build and renovate simple, decent, affordable homes. For more information, please visit www.fcharmenia.org.

The Knights of Vartan Inc. is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating the Armenian heritage and cultural traditions. Its membership represents the spectrum of the leadership of the Armenian community. It was founded in 1916 in Philadelphia and is based in the United States with 25 local chapters which support Armenian causes around the world.

The Daughters of Vartan is an Armenian Sisterhood associated with the Knights of Vartan. It was organized in 1933 in Philadelphia. The Daughters of Vartan is an organization of women whose members are committed to the intellectual, personal and leadership development of Armenian women and families around the world, while also promoting Armenian heritage and Christian values through its 19 chapters across the US.

For more information about the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, visit http://kofv.org.