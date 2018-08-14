Ladies Auxiliary of the Western Diocese to Honor His Eminence Archbishop Vatche Hovsepian at September 23 Banquet

BEVERLY HILLS – The Ladies Auxiliary of the Western Diocese under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, is proud to announce that on September 23, 2018 it will be hosting a celebration banquet honoring former Primate, His Eminence Archbishop Vatche Hovsepian and “his Ladies” who worked with him in building the Western Diocese. Aptly titled “A Legacy of Love,” this special occasion will be held at the Beverly Hills Hotel beginning with a reception at 12 noon, followed by a luncheon and program at1:00 p.m.

Cindy Norian, Chair of the Ladies Auxilary, reports that this event is truly a Legacy of Love and will reflect on Archbishop Hovsepian’s initiative in establishing the Ladies Auxiliary following his arrival in Los Angeles as Primate in 1971. At that time the Diocese was centered on Crenshaw Boulevard and consisted of a small office with two run down typewriters. To quote Archbishop Hovsepian as he remembers “It looks as though the typewriters had been left over from Noah’s time.”

Soon after his assumption as Primate, he sensed the needs of the church and community and eventually purchased the church at 1201 North Vine Street in Hollywood and a 12-unit apartment building next door. This church building served as Diocesan Headquarters for many years. Following the devastating Northridge Earthquake in 1994, they were forced to evacuate and took coverage in the Sunday school rooms of St. Gregory Armenian Church in Pasadena, for three years. Through his dynamic leadership the Western Diocese purchased a huge multi-purpose complex in 1994, located at 3325 North Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, where the present and permanent Diocese Headquarters stands today. \

Soon after arriving, His Eminence held meetings and receptions for ecumenical and lay leaders and realized that he needed hostesses, so he invited twelve women from various churches. Margaret Dadourian from Pasadena was the first Chair and her committee consisted of Hadji Haiganoush Dulgarian, Rose Ketchoyan, Sue Chortanian, Norma Sulukciyan, Mary Vartanian, Dorothy Manookian, Isabelle Davidian, Gloria Meghrigian, Hadji Perooz Frankian, Azadouhie Keotahian and Babe Simonian. They set an elaborate buffet for his Christmas receptions and organized countless luncheons and receptions. Under his foresight and direction, the first Debutante Ball was presented in 1972 with Mike Connors as the Master of Ceremonies.

From this early group the Ladies Auxiliary expanded to include many women who are no longer with us, as well as the current membership of approximately 40 women, who continue to serve the Diocese.

Present Chair, Cindy Norian, reports that in addition to honoring Archbishop Vatche Hovsepian, and his first ladies auxiliary members under his leadership from 1972 to 2003, former Chairwomen Doris Sarkisian and Lily Balian will also be recognized. In addition to a few surprises, Karin Mushegain, mezzo-soprano, noted for her brilliant opera performances, will delight the audience with her beautiful vocal selections.

Tickets for the banquet are $125.00.

For information and reservations please contact Cindy Norian (310) 277-4490 or email at cnorian@aol.com,