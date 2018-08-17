German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Visit Armenia Next Week

YEREVAN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to travel to Armenia on August 24-25 fo a two-day official working visit, the press service of the Armenian Government reports.

According to the source Armenian-German high-level talks under the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be held during the visit. Pashinian and Merkel will hold a press conference following the talks. The German Chancellor will also meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and will pay her respects at the Tzitzernakaberd Genocide Memorial.

The visit to Armenia will be held within the framework of German Chancellor’s regional visit to the countries of the South Caucasus.