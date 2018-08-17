German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Visit Armenia Next Week

Top Posts
August 17, 2018

YEREVAN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to travel to Armenia on August 24-25  fo a two-day official working visit, the press service of the Armenian Government reports.

According to the source Armenian-German high-level talks under the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol  Pashinian and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be held during the  visit.  Pashinian and Merkel will hold a press conference following  the talks. The German Chancellor will also meet with Armenian  President Armen Sarkissian and will pay her respects at the Tzitzernakaberd Genocide Memorial.

The visit to Armenia will be held within the framework of German Chancellor’s regional visit to the countries of the South Caucasus.

